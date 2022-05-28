About this Course

4,129 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Intermediate Level

The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams​, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize your communication style and understand the role culture plays in communication, co-create a new team "language" through collaboration.

Skills you will gain

  • Team Management
  • Culture
  • Cross-Cultural Communication
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Intermediate Level

The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams​, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Getting Started and How Human Beings Communicate

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cultural Differences in Communication

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Managing Challenges in Communication in Cross-Cultural Teams

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Co-Creating a New Language With Your Team

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)

About the Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization

Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder