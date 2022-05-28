Communication is much more than the words you say. And cultural communication is much more than just the language you speak. What you say is never interpreted exactly as you meant it and what you hear is never what was meant by what was said. When you mix in the differences of how different cultures draw lines between social interactions and work interactions, give and receive feedback, and engage in and resolve conflict, the barrier to understanding can feel impossible to overcome. You will learn how to recognize your own communication style and how it is being perceived in ways you never intended. From there, we will explore how to successfully integrate multiple cultural norms into your communications and to create a brand new language unique to your team. Before you know it, on the strength of your multinational cultures, your team will be the model to which less diverse teams aspire. We can’t wait to communicate with you!
The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.
Recognize your communication style and understand the role culture plays in communication, co-create a new team "language" through collaboration.
- Team Management
- Culture
- Cross-Cultural Communication
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started and How Human Beings Communicate
In this module you will be able to compare and contrast different forms of communication and examine one's own communication style. You'll be able to practice explaining a need to others through multiple forms of communication and be able to identify how communication shows up in a team environment. You will also be able to define interpersonal gap and use strategies to minimize the distance.
Cultural Differences in Communication
In this module, you will be able to define the larger idea of "language" beyond words and be able to recognize how cultural communications changes in various settings. You will be able to analyze how context in culture can vary communications styles. You will also be able to examine how formal and informal communication will differ within a culture.
Managing Challenges in Communication in Cross-Cultural Teams
In this module, you will be able to examine the challenges that culture might play in communication within your team, including concepts of social and work time. You will be able to assess where culture is connected in communication-based conflicts and apply strategies to create a consistent communication and feedback in the team to minimize cultural conflict. You will use strategies to resolve conflict within the team and use the awareness wheel tool to showcase effective communication on a team.
Co-Creating a New Language With Your Team
In this module, you will be able to apply various techniques that include all the cultural norms of your team and apply code mixing when working with individuals. You will be able to find common ground through shared experience, humor about cultural differences, and create interest in learning about each other. You will be able to define and use strategies to create your team norms and obtain buy-in. You will be able to write down your grammatical syntax that is unique to your team and also be able to identify that change is constant, so you will need to be able to create a plan that is iterative with your team norms.
About the Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn the essential skills to work in and manage multinational and cross-cultural teams. You will learn from organizational consultants and UC Davis MBA alumni Cleveland Justis and Daniel Student, who have studied, led, and advised cross-cultural teams from a variety of sectors. They will share best practices, research, and tools, as well as first-person narratives from a variety of global leaders. You will learn how to navigate cultural differences in approaches to accomplishing work that can trip up your team, how to take advantage of the rising opportunities and mitigate the new challenges brought on by virtual multinational collaboration, and how to rise as a cross-cultural leader.
