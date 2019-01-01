Cleveland Justis is principal at the Potrero Group and director of the Executive Leadership Program at University of California, Davis. An accomplished organizational leader in the environmental and entrepreneurial arenas for the past 25 years, Cleveland has held faculty positions at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, UC Davis Graduate School of Management, Georgetown University and Dominican University. He has organized many conferences and programs and is a sought-after keynote speaker, having served in a keynote role at Net Impact, the Ahwahnee Conference, the Environmental Forum and the Agricultural Institute of Marin. He received his MBA in strategic management and finance at the University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management and his PhD in social entrepreneurship at UC Davis. Cleveland’s research interests include public/private partnerships, entrepreneurship, network analysis and innovation.