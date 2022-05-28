Do you (or do you want to) work on a multinational team? Do you want to become a manager or improve your current management style to get better results? Are you unsure if culture is impacting your ability to communicate and collaborate? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then this course – and its associated specialization – is for you! We have entered an era where multinational and cross-cultural teams are now the norm. As a result, it is nearly impossible to conduct business without interacting with people from places far from home. In order to be an effective manager, one must understand the challenges that arise because of culture, how to navigate them, and, most importantly, turn them into opportunities for success. Thankfully, this is not new. We all have a culture that is unique to ourselves and we have all been part of a team with people different than ourselves. The secret truth is that this has always been an essential tool. We are lucky that now we have incentive to examine it and build the skills to use it. So if you’re ready to learn all about how to be a more effective and valued manager of multinational teams, join us and fill your cross-cultural toolbox!
This course is part of the Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.
What you will learn
Explain the concept of culture, how it affects your approach to work, & the opportunities and challenges in multinational and cross-cultural teams.
Skills you will gain
- Awareness
- Culture
- Teams
- multinational
- Bias
The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started and Why Culture Matters
In this module, you will be able to define culture and identify your own culture. You will be able to demonstrate how your culture shows up differently depending on the setting that you are in. You will be able to discuss cultural practices and how those practices can be perceived. You will be able to discuss where culture shows up in your organization and illustrate how it can impact an organization.
Opportunities and Challenges of Teamwork
In this module, you will be able to define the role of team within diverse cultures and identify opportunities and challenges of such a team. You will be able to analyze the importance of teams and define various personality traits that show up in teams. You'll be able to explain how the Hawthorne Effect and Maslow's Hierarchical needs play into teams and discuss the role diversity has on a team.
Opportunities and Challenges of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams
In this module you will examine use cases of real teams and be able to analyze how different cultures define good teamwork. You will be able to describe what a high-functioning multinational, cross-cultural team looks like and recognize the opportunities and pitfalls of a multinational, cross-cultural team. You will be able to define the concepts of linear versus flexible time and high-context versus low-context in regards to culture.
Practicing Cross-Cultural Management
In this module, you will be able to identify who the stakeholders are in your multinational, cross-cultural team and explain why you need multinational and cross-cultural team skills in your team. You will be able to discuss why communication is essential to multinational, cross-cultural team success and identify how technology is the future of teams. You will be able to define the qualities of a successful cross-cultural leader and practice three tools for enhancing multinational, cross-cultural teams.
About the Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn the essential skills to work in and manage multinational and cross-cultural teams. You will learn from organizational consultants and UC Davis MBA alumni Cleveland Justis and Daniel Student, who have studied, led, and advised cross-cultural teams from a variety of sectors. They will share best practices, research, and tools, as well as first-person narratives from a variety of global leaders. You will learn how to navigate cultural differences in approaches to accomplishing work that can trip up your team, how to take advantage of the rising opportunities and mitigate the new challenges brought on by virtual multinational collaboration, and how to rise as a cross-cultural leader.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.