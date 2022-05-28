About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Intermediate Level

The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams​, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the concept of culture, how it affects your approach to work, & the opportunities and challenges in multinational and cross-cultural teams.

Skills you will gain

  • Awareness
  • Culture
  • Teams
  • multinational
  • Bias
Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started and Why Culture Matters

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Opportunities and Challenges of Teamwork

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Opportunities and Challenges of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Practicing Cross-Cultural Management

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization

Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams

