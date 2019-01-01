Profile

Daniel Student

Management Consultant and Communications Specialist

    Bio

    Daniel Student is an organizational strategy and teams and communications specialist with experience working on partnerships between the public and private sector, non-profits and for-profits, and committed individuals of diverse backgrounds working together to make a better world. He is a senior consultant at Potrero Group, which provides innovation and strategic leadership to the social sector. His clients have included the National Park Foundation, Resources Legacy Fund, Outdoor Afro, and North Cascades Institute, for whom he has led organizational development, change management, board development, executive search, and more. He has designed and led workshops on International Teams, Communication & Implicit Bias, Storytelling & Leadership, and Adaptive Leadership & Change Management. He has presented at the Unite For Sight Global Health & Innovation Conference, Public Lands Alliance Conference, the Land Trust Alliance’s Rally Conference, and was the closing session co-keynote for the California League of Park Association’s Conference & Training. Prior to becoming a consultant, he was a cultural and social sector leader, most notably as executive artistic director at the historic Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia. He also served as a theater director of over thirty plays, and utilizes his experience with storytelling, multicultural collaboration, and guiding creative teams with his clients today. While returning in 2018 to earn his MBA in Innovation & Strategy at UC Davis Graduate School of Management (GSM), Daniel elevated his focus on cross-cultural and multinational teams. Notably, he was the winner of the international PwC/U21 Innovation Challenge which asked graduate students from around the world to envision the future of global work in a green economy. Adding to his international focus, he also traveled to study at Lappeenranta University of Technology in Finland for Masters Level International Business classes and was named the first-ever International Team Lead for the GSM’s Capstone Integrated Management Project, consulting with a European Fortune 500 technology company.

    Courses

    Cross-Cultural Communication and Management

    Cross-Cultural Virtual Spaces and Teams

    Introduction to Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams

    Leadership in Multinational, Cross-Cultural Teams

