Course 3 of 4 in the
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Intermediate Level

The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams​, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Impact cross-cultural communication between in-person and virtual spaces; thinking about time zones, video conferences, & text based interactions.

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Team
  • Culture
  • Cross-Cultural Communication
Course 3 of 4 in the
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization
Intermediate Level

The primary audience for this topic are managers leading cross-cultural teams​, employees aspiring to be managers, consultants, and supervisors.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Week 1

Getting Started and How Virtual Spaces Change Communication

Week 2

How Culture Shows Up in Virtual Communication

Week 3

Cultural Challenges for Virtual Teams

Week 4

New Opportunities for Cross-Cultural Teams

