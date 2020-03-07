About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction and step 1 : Define the analysis framework

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Required assignement 1: Define the analysis framework

1 hour to complete
1 reading
20 minutes to complete

Required feed back on Delivery 1:Define the analysis framework and preparation of deliverable 2

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Practice for Deliverable 2

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Required assignement 2: Present the intermediary outputs and adjustments to the analysis framework

1 hour to complete
20 minutes to complete

Required feedback for delivery 2 and preparation of delivery 3

20 minutes to complete
2 readings

