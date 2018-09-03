T
Mar 7, 2020
One of the best courses I've done. Real skills I've used in my work and business.
NP
May 23, 2019
Great specialization! I my opinion it's the best business analytics MOOC. By far.
By Wolf Z•
Sep 3, 2018
The initial setting is attractive. Unfortunately, the second half is repetitive. Further, grading scale appears to be somewhat inappropriate: If your topic is not frequently in the news, you have only 2 points left to lose. If the expected revenue is not in the range of billions you are already very close to failing the project. The grading scale is something that can be improved very easily. Further, working with more than one dataset should be encouraged, which would invite to explore more ways of data analysis and visualization.
By Wendy B•
Apr 11, 2016
I would not recommend this specialization to anyone. The first assignment is just a first review of the final project, but it is almost impossible to pass, because the questions are not organized in a manner of constructive feedback.
By Nadia V N•
Aug 2, 2017
I think the contents of this specialization were interesting, but it was very difficult to reach a compromise between the time that was supposed to be dedicated to the peer-review assignments and the expectations that many participants had on the deliveries. Even if all tasks were supposed to be done in around 2 hours, it is definitely not possible to satisfy your classmates' expectations if you only invest 2 hours... it will be even difficult to satisfy them if you invest less than 8-12 hours per assignment. This might be due to the differences in backgrounds of the participants and also to the examples provided in the courses (which were clearly not made in 2 hours).
By William F•
Oct 11, 2016
The worse course ever
By Pascal U E•
Jul 11, 2016
This was hard, but I was happy and the end and have a good grade. Thank to my classmates , thank to ESSEC
By The S f D•
Mar 8, 2020
By Nino P•
May 24, 2019
By Vishal V M•
Jun 8, 2017
The Course provided valuable insights in Strategy, Marketing. Introduced me to R and its vast capacity to analyse data. Accenture cases were helpful. And it has definitely improved my presentation skills.
By Tim S•
Feb 12, 2017
Great course!
By Ricardo A G O•
Jun 15, 2021
Great course
By Laura P•
Dec 8, 2021
Content is good, but the lack of interaction with both students (there werent any doing the course at the same stage I was) and with course staff (no one ever replied to forum posts) made it a lot less of a rich experience. My suggestion is to keep an eye on when the course was launched. Courses that have been out for a few years tend to be abandoned by the school that created them.