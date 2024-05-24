Duke University
Rediscovering Wesleyan Mission
Duke University

Rediscovering Wesleyan Mission

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Laceye Cammarano Warner
Jung Choi

Instructors: Laceye Cammarano Warner

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Show how your church and the greater Methodist movement are connected to God’s holy mission in the world. 

  • Identify opportunities to make commitments and cultivate practices that have fueled Methodism’s distinct sense of mission

  • Align your approach to mission more fully with the Methodist conviction of “salvation for all”  

  • Reflect on how the Holy Spirit is leading you and your church to participate in the mission of God

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Throughout its history, Methodism has connected doctrine, story, and mission because Methodism is, at heart, a missionary movement. This week, we’ll explore doctrine, story, and mission in Methodist history and reconsider the history of Methodism, the history of our Christian communities, and our personal life narratives. This will mean setting aside nostalgia, triumphalism, and despondency to recenter our stories within God’s missionary story.

What's included

1 video10 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

What fuels the sense of mission that has distinguished Methodism at its best? In this lesson, we’ll consider several convictions and practices—from practical divinity and scriptural holiness to improvisation and holy friendships—that empower us to join in God’s redemptive story. Once we’ve seen how these elements have fueled Methodism’s missionary endeavors, we can see their presence—or absence—in our lives and communities.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This week, we’ll examine another fundamental aspect of Methodism’s missionary spirit: its understanding that “salvation is free in all and free for all.” And if salvation really is for all, as Methodists testify, then spreading the news about Jesus’s saving love is all-important. And if salvation involves our response to God’s ongoing work in our lives, then we need to think much more broadly about how we respond to God’s ongoing work in the world.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this course, we have examined the roots of Methodism’s missionary character and considered ways to recover the convictions and practices that fueled Methodist field preaching, circuit riding, and social activism. Yet rediscovering Methodism’s missionary heart is a vain effort unless the Holy Spirit gives life to our work. In this final lesson, we’ll take a closer look at what it might mean for us to be “sensible” to the Spirit today.

What's included

1 video6 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Laceye Cammarano Warner
Duke University
1 Course44 learners

Offered by

Duke University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions