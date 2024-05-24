We invite you to join Duke Divinity School in “Rediscovering Wesleyan Mission,” the second of five courses in the Rediscovering the Heart of Methodism series, designed to help engaged laypeople and clergy (including local pastors in licensing schools) develop core capacities for innovative leadership within the Wesleyan tradition.
Show how your church and the greater Methodist movement are connected to God’s holy mission in the world.
Identify opportunities to make commitments and cultivate practices that have fueled Methodism’s distinct sense of mission
Align your approach to mission more fully with the Methodist conviction of “salvation for all”
Reflect on how the Holy Spirit is leading you and your church to participate in the mission of God
May 2024
5 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Throughout its history, Methodism has connected doctrine, story, and mission because Methodism is, at heart, a missionary movement. This week, we’ll explore doctrine, story, and mission in Methodist history and reconsider the history of Methodism, the history of our Christian communities, and our personal life narratives. This will mean setting aside nostalgia, triumphalism, and despondency to recenter our stories within God’s missionary story.
1 video10 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
What fuels the sense of mission that has distinguished Methodism at its best? In this lesson, we’ll consider several convictions and practices—from practical divinity and scriptural holiness to improvisation and holy friendships—that empower us to join in God’s redemptive story. Once we’ve seen how these elements have fueled Methodism’s missionary endeavors, we can see their presence—or absence—in our lives and communities.
1 video5 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This week, we’ll examine another fundamental aspect of Methodism’s missionary spirit: its understanding that “salvation is free in all and free for all.” And if salvation really is for all, as Methodists testify, then spreading the news about Jesus’s saving love is all-important. And if salvation involves our response to God’s ongoing work in our lives, then we need to think much more broadly about how we respond to God’s ongoing work in the world.
1 video3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this course, we have examined the roots of Methodism’s missionary character and considered ways to recover the convictions and practices that fueled Methodist field preaching, circuit riding, and social activism. Yet rediscovering Methodism’s missionary heart is a vain effort unless the Holy Spirit gives life to our work. In this final lesson, we’ll take a closer look at what it might mean for us to be “sensible” to the Spirit today.
1 video6 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
