Setup your Miro workspace and explore wireframing tools available

Outline the sitemap for a health and wellness mobile app

Create a low-fidelity wireframe for each page within the app

Why are wireframes important? Where do they fit in the UX design process? Which app should I use to create wireframes? Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas is for learners who are ready to build a solid foundation in UX design by adding wireframing to their toolkit. With Miro's powerful features, you can create app and website wireframes in minutes. In this 1-hour Guided Project, you will create a set of low-fidelity wireframes for a health and wellness app. This will be done in the context of the UX design process to give you a fuller perspective of when and where to use wireframes. As part of this, you will use the tools within Miro to create a basic design direction diagram and a high-level sitemap to inform the design of your wireframes. To appropriately prepare you for this Guided Project, all that is required is an interest and motivation in UX design.

  • Website Wireframe

  • User Experience Design (UXD)

  • User-Centered Design

  • Application development

  • User Journey

  1. Explore Miro and Set-up Your Workspace

  2. Define the Design Direction for the App

  3. Populate the Design Decisions Diagram

  4. Create a Sitemap for an App

  5. Create Low-fidelity Wireframe Outlines

  6. Add Detail to the Low-fidelity Wireframe

  7. Create Your Own Wireframe in Miro

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

