Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas
Why are wireframes important? Where do they fit in the UX design process? Which app should I use to create wireframes? Wireframes in Miro: Exploring New Ideas is for learners who are ready to build a solid foundation in UX design by adding wireframing to their toolkit. With Miro's powerful features, you can create app and website wireframes in minutes. In this 1-hour Guided Project, you will create a set of low-fidelity wireframes for a health and wellness app. This will be done in the context of the UX design process to give you a fuller perspective of when and where to use wireframes. As part of this, you will use the tools within Miro to create a basic design direction diagram and a high-level sitemap to inform the design of your wireframes. To appropriately prepare you for this Guided Project, all that is required is an interest and motivation in UX design.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore Miro and Set-up Your Workspace
Define the Design Direction for the App
Populate the Design Decisions Diagram
Create a Sitemap for an App
Create Low-fidelity Wireframe Outlines
Add Detail to the Low-fidelity Wireframe
Create Your Own Wireframe in Miro
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
