Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cross-Cultural Communication and Management by University of California, Davis
About the Course
Communication is much more than the words you say. And cultural communication is much more than just the language you speak. What you say is never interpreted exactly as you meant it and what you hear is never what was meant by what was said. When you mix in the differences of how different cultures draw lines between social interactions and work interactions, give and receive feedback, and engage in and resolve conflict, the barrier to understanding can feel impossible to overcome. You will learn how to recognize your own communication style and how it is being perceived in ways you never intended. From there, we will explore how to successfully integrate multiple cultural norms into your communications and to create a brand new language unique to your team. Before you know it, on the strength of your multinational cultures, your team will be the model to which less diverse teams aspire. We can’t wait to communicate with you!...