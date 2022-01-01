- Active Listening
- Communication
- Management
- Cross-Cultural Communication
- Assertiveness
- Collaboration
Conflict Management Specialization
Turn Conflict into Collaboration. Learn proven approaches to conflict resolution in three courses.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Types of Conflict
Conflict is everywhere and it is impossible to avoid conflicting viewpoints. However, not all conflict is bad, nor is it inherently negative. How conflict is handled makes all the difference. It is through proper identification and understanding of conflict that allows for effective resolutions, some of which may yield positive outcomes. In this course, we will examine the different types of conflict, how to understand and embrace the positive aspects of conflict, and how to successfully navigate conflict to positive resolution.
Conflict Resolution Skills
Resolving conflict in a positive manner is a skill that can be developed and practiced. Being heard can be one of the most important goals of someone engaged in conflict. Knowing how to listen and deploy appropriate communication tactics is determinative of whether a conflict will have a positive or negative resolution. Examine listening skills, appropriate and strategic verbal and non-verbal communication skills, and how to assemble a conflict management plan likely to yield positive resolutions.
Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution
Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution is a growing area of importance considering the pace and volume of global transactions. The ease of global communication using technology, the abundance of cheaper transportation costs, and the frequency of businesses using cross-border talent is fostering millions of interactions a day between people of different cultures. Examine how the process of communication can be further complicated during interactions between people of different cultures. The topics of stereotypes, generalizations, communication styles, communication strategies, and communication orientations will be explored.
Conflict Management Project
The capstone project is designed to give you the opportunity to apply what you've learned in Types of Conflict, Conflict Resolution, and Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution. In this course you will prepare a conflict management portfolio illustrating the nature of a specific conflict, the different roles of participants in the conflict and the significance of those roles, the perceived incompatible goals, power imbalances, and communication skills needed for the effective management of the conflict.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Conflict Management Specialization?
How often is each course in the Specialization offered?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Conflict Management Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Conflict Management Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.