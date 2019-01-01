Profile

Amit Kothari

Instructor

    Bio

    Amit is the President of Kothari Leadership & Business Advisory where he provides executive coaching focusing on leadership and business results to CEOs and their teams in public and private companies from start-up to $2 Billion. Amit specializes in individual motivation, team alignment and development, process transformation and re-engineering, communication and interpersonal skills, and strategy crafting around partnerships. What particularly differentiates Amit is his passion for understanding the ROI of human interactions. He changes the growth trajectory of businesses and individual careers by focusing on driving personal breakthroughs using a combination of leadership development models, emotional and social intelligence and business frameworks. Prior to starting his own practice, Amit has led companies through growth and transformation to achieve breakthrough results. Amit brings 20+ years of executive experience to his consulting practice through which he creates value from his past experiences as the Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer of various private and public companies. Amit earned his MBA from the Anderson School of Business at UC Los Angeles and his BS from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. Amit has lived in the US, Canada and Europe, and has enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Asia. Amit speaks conversational Japanese, Spanish, and French. He was married to his lovely wife in Mumbai, Tokyo and Orange County, California.

    Courses

    Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution

