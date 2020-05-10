Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution is a growing area of importance considering the pace and volume of global transactions. The ease of global communication using technology, the abundance of cheaper transportation costs, and the frequency of businesses using cross-border talent is fostering millions of interactions a day between people of different cultures. Examine how the process of communication can be further complicated during interactions between people of different cultures. The topics of stereotypes, generalizations, communication styles, communication strategies, and communication orientations will be explored.
Dimensions of Intercultural Interactions and Conflict
In this module we will begin by examining the importance of understanding cultural differences. We will then define culture and distinguish between inter- and intra- cultural interactions.
Analyze the Dynamics of Intercultural Interactions
In this module we will begin by analyzing the dynamics of intercultural interactions. We will then identify frameworks and barriers present in intercultural interactions.
Strategies for Success in Intercultural Interactions
In this module we will begin by planning strategies for success in intercultural interactions. We will then implement a mindset of success and strategies during the process of interaction.
Master the fundamentals of conflict resolution, harness the power of positive conflict, and hone your intercultural communication skills. In this Specialization, you’ll learn to strengthen your personal and professional relationships by constructively addressing conflicts between individuals and within organizations. You’ll build skills specifically aimed at managing intercultural conflicts in today’s global society, and you’ll explore how competing interests and goals, power imbalances, and other factors influence the nature of conflict and management strategies. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll analyze a specific conflict and outline an approach to management and resolution.
