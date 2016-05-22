DD
Jul 16, 2020
Very good, compact course. Gave me some valuable inputs. Special thanks for the input on how our minds frame our intercultural expevctations. Also, for the three strategies of conflict resolution.
HP
May 21, 2016
Add an additional dimension of "wealth" to the list of intercultural topics. Class difference amongst poverty, middle class, and wealthy individuals and groups need to be understood.
By Hal P•
May 22, 2016
Add an additional dimension of "wealth" to the list of intercultural topics. Class difference amongst poverty, middle class, and wealthy individuals and groups need to be understood.
By Luis M L B•
Nov 14, 2016
Very good course a lot to learn specially with the globalization and working with different cultures is a really with tool for personal and company improvement.
By Paola C P•
Feb 11, 2018
I really enjoyed this course. It was informational and some of the videos were full of strategies from people who had gone through these conflicts first hand, such as the colonel.
By Emmanuel K D•
Apr 18, 2019
Course is very educative and brings across all cultural dimensions which really help to know various culture's.
By sean k•
Aug 30, 2016
Excellent course, well presented and thought provoking. Instructor excellent and presentors from business add to the strength of this course.
By Karolina•
Dec 4, 2020
I liked this course. It was interesting and informative.
By Arturas•
Feb 21, 2017
The course covers (all) aspects of intercultural communication and offers solid methodology and rich tools-set for corresponding conflict resolution. The course is very well structured, contains plentiful of videos and situations to support the material, the professors of the course are very experienced in the matter and are able to transfer and present the knowledge. It was above and beyond what I could have expected. Well done indeed.
By Swati C•
Apr 11, 2020
The course was very knowledge boosting and my professor also was good at explaining things esp. Mr. Kothari. My suggestion is that u should start more courses on conflict communication and mediation, arbitration, interpersonal skills required for alternative dispute resolution, communication skills required for a mediator, caucusiing, etc....alll these being topics for many different courses
By Francis D K•
Apr 17, 2017
Amit makes this course something special. He has a wonderful command of language and terminology specific to inercultural communication and conflict resolution; he manages to paint a picture with his word choice, which is really crucial for an online student's learning. This has been the best course in the specialisation thus far!
By Jie H•
Jan 24, 2016
The design of the course is great with lectures, interviews, and project assignments. I was able to reflect on my past experience and learn better. The only improvement I could think of is related to the delivery of the lectures. It could be more natural. They sounded like they were reading instead of lecturing.
By Meghana M•
Nov 15, 2020
Great Course, Helped me to understand the dimensions of intercultural communication across the world and the ways to resolve any kind of conflict that subsequently arise using various strategies as discussed in this course. Thank you coursera for the wonderful course.
By Ingrid W•
Feb 8, 2019
I took the TKI assessment in parallel with this course and I feel like a new person. So much of my previous experience makes sense to me now!
By MARIA - E K•
Jan 21, 2021
I believe that this course is very important for those who work in intercultural environments and for those who don't too. You can learn about different behaviours and that one must think before they act ar take a decision.The conflict examples made the subject more clear for me. I found them very useful.
By Helena D•
Nov 7, 2015
Amazing Course!!
I just got a job that will require convincing people from other countries to do some projects that my company located in Brazil wants, and this course is going to help me a lot in this task.
Thank you very much Cousera, the people who did this course and the University of California!!
By Aris R•
Jan 4, 2021
The lessons were very interesting and helped me a lot to enrich my knowledge about Intercultural Communication and Conflicts Resolution. The professors were short and concise in their videos. The professors were really good in the videos. My congratulations to all of you.
Thank you,
Aris Routsolias
By NTANIGELA M•
Dec 28, 2020
Experiences and knowledge that I gained through the Course are more interesting and useful then I have been expected... I am grateful for the opportunity to participate, staying open for some new "Coursera" experiences... Wishing you Happy New year and all the best,
By Ixchel P•
Jul 16, 2020
Aprendí bastante en este curso, especialmente sobre nuevas tácticas para manejar diferencias y conflictos culturales que se pudiesen presentar en mi ámbito laboral. Estoy muy feliz de haber tomado este curso. ¡Muchas gracias UCI!
By Sviatlana B•
Jun 5, 2020
Brief and up-to-the point overview of the key root causes of intercultural collisions. As additional benefit - set of case studies enabling to follow up intercultural conflicts in everyday behavior in typical business situations.
By Fernanda A P•
Feb 5, 2019
Really makes you think about culture competence and how much better we can do in life by being better prepared for any situation that might arise where culture clash could hinder the process at hand. Very good course!
By debaleena d•
Jul 17, 2020
By Valeria P R•
Aug 19, 2020
This course provides great insights and tools to navigate and embrace cultural differences in order to reach the goal that both parties have in mind.
By ΣΩΤΗΡΙΟΣ Τ•
Jan 17, 2021
The lesson is very interesting, I think it helped me a lot to see things with a bigger eye and to face situations with a positive sign.
By Wonder K G•
Aug 27, 2020
This course is very interesting. you never know until you attempt to learn. i am so grateful to have participated in it.
By Ngu W A•
Nov 9, 2020
I learned how to over come the conflict between different culture. This course is very useful for my current situation.
By Diaa h A B•
Jul 16, 2020
interesting course and much added value knowledge for the daily life experience and work inside diverse organizations