Najla DeBow

Instructor

    Bio

    Najla DeBow is a human Resources (HR) professional with strong client services background ranging from mid to large companies with a multi-state/country footprint. She is known for her high level of emotional intelligence (EQ) and calming communication style. Najla has developed the infrastructure to manage the HR function at three different companies. Her expertise includes, but is not limited to, benefits renewal, compensation programs, policies and procedures, employee handbook, and learning and development initiatives. Additionally, Najla has successfully provided support as an HR Business partner to division heads and “C” level executives, as well as supported companies as the HR leader for mergers, acquisitions and expansions.

    Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution

    Conflict Management Project

    Conflict Resolution Skills

    Types of Conflict

