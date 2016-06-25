Conflict is everywhere and it is impossible to avoid conflicting viewpoints. However, not all conflict is bad, nor is it inherently negative. How conflict is handled makes all the difference. It is through proper identification and understanding of conflict that allows for effective resolutions, some of which may yield positive outcomes. In this course, we will examine the different types of conflict, how to understand and embrace the positive aspects of conflict, and how to successfully navigate conflict to positive resolution.
This course is part of the Conflict Management Specialization
- Assertiveness
- Active Listening
- Communication
- Management
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Getting Started
Get started with the course! Begin by reading the Course Overview and completing the Pre-Course Survey.
Different Types of Conflict
In this module we will describe the different types of conflict, identify the sources of conflict, and explain the levels of conflict.
Positive Aspects of Conflict
In this module we will discover the positive aspects of conflict, identify appropriate ways of managing conflict, and differentiate among the causes of conflict.
Positive Ways of Dealing with Conflict
In this module we will develop positive ways of dealing with conflict, evaluate the cost of conflict, and analyze the impact of conflict to employee engagement and performance.
About the Conflict Management Specialization
Master the fundamentals of conflict resolution, harness the power of positive conflict, and hone your intercultural communication skills. In this Specialization, you’ll learn to strengthen your personal and professional relationships by constructively addressing conflicts between individuals and within organizations. You’ll build skills specifically aimed at managing intercultural conflicts in today’s global society, and you’ll explore how competing interests and goals, power imbalances, and other factors influence the nature of conflict and management strategies. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll analyze a specific conflict and outline an approach to management and resolution.
