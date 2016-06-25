About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Assertiveness
  • Active Listening
  • Communication
  • Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Different Types of Conflict

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Positive Aspects of Conflict

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Positive Ways of Dealing with Conflict

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min)

