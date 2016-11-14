DN
Mar 9, 2021
Great course! I learned very insightful approaches to conflict. Also, there are plenty of excellent literature the instructor prescribes as complementary reading that enriches the learning experience.
AM
Mar 18, 2018
I really liked this course. I think it is very useful and productive to understand more deeply how to lead a conflict and which are the most appropriate tools to manage different types of conflicts.
By Luis M L B•
Nov 14, 2016
Very good course a lot to learn specially with the globalization and working with different cultures is a really with tool for personal and company improvement.
By May S A K•
Nov 16, 2020
Good course. I got a better understanding type, cause of conflict etc. I have learnt positive ways of how to deal with conflict and I can apply the methods in my future life.
By Faye V S•
Sep 25, 2016
This course was fun and fits into real world experiences. I was able to use common sense along with the course material. Nalja speaks very clear and easy to follow.
By FAYSAL M A•
Oct 23, 2020
I t was great opportunity to attend this course of types of conflict it's knowledgeable and fruit ful course for management and organizational staff management
By Alejandra P•
Sep 14, 2017
Great course! Simple enough to understand the concepts you are given and the examples, I am very happy to have made the decision to study it. I think the only thing missing is that you should provide some reading material, because not all the books you put reference to are on Internet. Thank you for giving me valueble insight.
By Laura G•
Oct 9, 2017
I found the content of this course not very useful in real life application. It is mainly theory based and the content is very high level, without entering into details that can actually be useful in a real context.
I found particularly relevant the case studies where the experts were interviewed as they provided real life examples, but for the rest I think it's knowledge that can easily be acquired reading a book on conflict resolution on a very basic level. I also appreciated the peer reviewed assignments but again, found them too superficial.
By Zeyar O•
Oct 17, 2016
Thank you so much for organizing this course. I learned a lot in a few days and tried to reflect on what I did in the past and tried to analyze the problems in an organization I know here to understand what went wrong and what they could have done otherwise to avoid internal conflicts that led to a high turn over rate. Thanks again for I learned so much.
By Eugene I T•
Oct 20, 2020
This course is an eye-opener because conflict was never tagged as positive in my society. So as i grow professionally, I am having a hard time coping up on how to manage different conflicts in my working environment. However, this course has taught me to distinguish conflicts and what is my role on dealing with it because conflict can be a positive thing.
By Mayrine F•
Feb 3, 2018
This series of courses have been invaluable to me in my work! I work with elderly, and if you have ever done this, you know they are argumentative, unsatisfied, most are sickly, and there is constant confusion and conflict going on!! This has helped me learn how to deal with their many, many complaints and arguments.
By Kristin H•
Feb 3, 2021
This course can be used in personal and professional conflict situations. I was able to immediately apply my learnings from this course in my role as an HR professional and it helps your mentality shift towards seeing the positive to conflictual situations. Highly enjoyed this course.
By Esther K•
Apr 13, 2021
I'm really happy I was finally able to finish this course. Now that I know the types of conflict, I need to dive into more detailed resolution courses that I didn't know were part of the conflict management skills set. I'm glad that I do check my emails.
By Pitet a•
Feb 14, 2020
I really appreciated the way of teaching of Mrs. Najla DeBow. The courses are well structured and clearly explained. I was thus able to deepen my knowledge in the typology of conflicts and apply these concepts to my professional and personal life.
By Virginie Q•
Nov 9, 2020
Thanks to this course, you are able to see with more clarity your own behavior and the behavior of others during conflicts. It makes more sense if a given behavior will conduct to destructive or positive conflict.
By Ngozi V O•
Feb 25, 2016
A great course that equips you to manage a conflict filled world with ease, bringing people, organizations and nations together to live and operate in peace, harmony and good understanding for greater achievement.
By Alexandra M•
Mar 19, 2018
By Dr. J C•
Sep 6, 2019
Understanding the types of conflict will allow for clearer directions on resolution to said conflicts. Understanding that conflict can allow growth of a team is helpful in one's everyday business.
By Tiziano C•
Mar 25, 2021
This course is giving me insight both at a professional and a personal level; clear concepts and clear explanations.
Happy to have joined in!
Tiziano Calabrese
By Albert S T G•
Dec 15, 2018
To be honest, it was amazing experience. The instructor was perfectly awesome. I love it to much and I really appreciated.
Thank you for wonderful job.
By Lawrence H•
Nov 18, 2020
Terrific overview of types of conflict. This should be a mandatory class in life as conflicts arise in every aspect, setting, and relationship.
By Catherine M•
Feb 13, 2017
Loved it! It really broke down the understanding of conflict in lovely bite sizes. I can't wait to start the 2nd course in the specialization!
By Salem A S•
Dec 1, 2017
Excellent course and very beneficiary to all type of people to solve self conflicts, work conflicts and many others. I advice to enroll
By Christian A•
Nov 7, 2020
Good course, simple in approach but very important concepts and life lessons. Taught well and content very appropriate to the topic.
By Deleted A•
Aug 16, 2018
Very basic, a bit of a disappointment with how little effort is needed for this class
By Hamza Y•
Oct 20, 2018
Great course. Would be good if more reading materials were added! Thank you!
By Mohammad H•
Nov 17, 2015
Effective but could be more detailed.