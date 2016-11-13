Resolving conflict in a positive manner is a skill that can be developed and practiced. Being heard can be one of the most important goals of someone engaged in conflict. Knowing how to listen and deploy appropriate communication tactics is determinative of whether a conflict will have a positive or negative resolution. Examine listening skills, appropriate and strategic verbal and non-verbal communication skills, and how to assemble a conflict management plan likely to yield positive resolutions.
Skills you will gain
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Get started with the course! Begin by reading the Course Overview and completing the Pre-Course Survey.
Active Listening Skills
In this module we will begin by examining active listening skills as a means of reaching a resolution. We will then shift our attention to recognizing conflict and knowing when to intervene. Lastly, we will discuss the five approaches to conflict.
Communication Problems and Skills
In this module we will discuss one of the approaches to conflict discussed in the previous module, the Collaborative Solution. Specifically, we will focus on how to get to the facts and how to set the collaborative stage.
Usable Plan
In this module we will define "position" and "interest," as they pertain to conflict resolution. In doing so we will underscore the importance of moving from position to interest. Furthermore, we will examine how to create an action plan with the end goal of producing an agreed upon solution.
Congratulations! You've made it to the end of the course. Please watch the end of course video, read the message from UCI Extension, and complete the post-course survey.
The Delivery of the course can be improved and be more structured. Also more real life case examples can be used for certain concepts
Great source of beginner information. I enjoyed most of all the case studies, and would like to see more practical application of the material the course covers.
Very good course a lot to learn specially with the globalization and working with different cultures is a really with tool for personal and company improvement.
Design of the course is excellent with videos, book reviews, case studies and interviews with field experts. I love this course and enjoyed a lot and I learned so many concepts.
Master the fundamentals of conflict resolution, harness the power of positive conflict, and hone your intercultural communication skills. In this Specialization, you’ll learn to strengthen your personal and professional relationships by constructively addressing conflicts between individuals and within organizations. You’ll build skills specifically aimed at managing intercultural conflicts in today’s global society, and you’ll explore how competing interests and goals, power imbalances, and other factors influence the nature of conflict and management strategies. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll analyze a specific conflict and outline an approach to management and resolution.
