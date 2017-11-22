About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Active Listening
  • Communication
  • Facilitation
  • Interaction
Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Conflict As an Opportunity?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Know Thyself: How Do You Respond to Conflict and Why Do You Respond That Way?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

What in the World Is Going On? Analyzing Conflict

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Doing Well in the Middle

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

