This course introduces you to the concept of conflict transformation and how it differs from conflict resolution, management, and prevention. We’ll see how conflict offers opportunities for constructive change, and we'll explore different tools and methods for engaging conflict constructively.
- Active Listening
- Communication
- Facilitation
- Interaction
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Conflict As an Opportunity?
This module uncovers a deeper awareness of what conflict is, its underlying opportunities, and the concept of conflict transformation.
Know Thyself: How Do You Respond to Conflict and Why Do You Respond That Way?
This module looks at a self-assessment instrument, the conflict styles, and how your body and brain respond to conflict.
What in the World Is Going On? Analyzing Conflict
This module explores conflict analysis and three analysis tools.
Doing Well in the Middle
This module will discuss mediation and circle processes and guidelines for facilitating or participating in one of these processes.
Amazing learnings! Certain instances that we face day to day - this course completely changed my way of seeing things. Some great assignments as well! Thank you! :)
Super nice and interesting course. I enjoyed it and it provided me with a thorough introduction into the field of conflict transformation.
This was such an interesting and insightful course. The lecturer was clear, concise and the content was very good with suggested readings.
Great course - made me think , analysis myself and the issues around me, and consider the broader context. Changed the way I interact.
