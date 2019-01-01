Dr. Ellen Ott Marshall (M.A. Notre Dame 1992, M.A./Ph.D. Vanderbilt 2000) is Associate Professor of Christian Ethics and Conflict Transformation at Candler School of Theology, Emory University. She is also on the faculty for the Ethics and Society doctoral program in Emory’s Graduate Division of Religion, where she serves as co-convener for the initiative in Religion, Conflict, and Peacebuilding. Her books include two edited volumes, Choosing Peace through Daily Practices (The Pilgrim Press, 2005) and Religion and Conflict Transformation: Essays in Faith, Power, and Relationship (Palgrave MacMillan 2016) and two monographs, Though the Fig Tree Does Not Blossom: Toward a Responsible Theology of Christian Hope(Abingdon 2006, Wipf & Stock 2015) and Christians in the Public Square: Faith that Transforms Politics (Abingdon 2008, Wipf & Stock 2016). Her current book project is titled Christian Ethics in Conflict (under contract with Westminster John Knox Press). She received the Emory Williams Distinguished Teaching Award for Emory University in 2015.