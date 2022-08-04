Do you struggle to find conflict solutions and follow through with them? Do you need to learn about responding to conflict? Learn these skills and more from the Resolving and Transforming Conflict course!
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Exploring cooperative solutions
- Responding to conflict
- Following through on solutions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 minutes to complete
Start Here
15 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Responding to conflict
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Exploring cooperative solutions
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Following through on solutions
2 hours to complete
3 readings
