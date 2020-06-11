About this Course

What you will learn

  • Critically evaluate conflict theories and apply frameworks and intervention processes to mitigate/reduce the negative effects of conflict at work.

  • Develop and analyse strategies and tactics to undertake both one on one, multiparty and also team based negotiation processes

  • Evaluate negotiation and conflict resolution processes against criteria informed by negotiation theory and concepts of forces in the negotiation.

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Resolving conflicts and negotiating agreements in the new world of work

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Theories of conflict, pathways to resolution

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Building and using a skillset: Moving from 'knowing to doing'

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The three negotiations: Content, process, and relationship

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

