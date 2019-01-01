Andrew is the Director of International Engagement in the Macquarie Business School. His role focuses on creating international opportunities and partnerships and spans student and faculty mobility, institutional cooperation in research and teaching, oversight and promotion of selected offshore programs and as a strategist for international student recruitment. An experienced management academic with close to 20 years in academia, Andrew has also worked extensively as a management consultant across the Asia Pacific region and most recently was the MBA Director at MGSM, Macquarie University, a post he held for the last three and a half years. Andrew’s research interests include negotiation and conflict resolution, professional service firm management and strategic HRM.