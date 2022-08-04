- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Recognizing reactions to conflict
- Identifying the nature of conflict
- Listening actively for interests
- Asking Questions
- Identifying conflict mindsets
- Handling conflict on the phone
- Handling conflict in person
- Handling conflict over email
- Preparing for negotiation
- Processing information and options
Conflict Management For Everyone Specialization
Conflict Management For Everyone . Do you want to identify conflicts and the way people will respond? Do you struggle with managing and finding solutions for conflicts in various settings? Do you want to negotiate and find the best solution for everyone involved? In this Conflict Management specialization, learn to discover conflict modes and types, choose approaches to resolution and find the best outcome for all parties.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Conflict is a part of life. Everyone wants different things, and sometimes those needs can clash. You have to be able to see conflict clearly, address it appropriately and find the best solution. You also need to understand the needs of everyone involved to get this process done right. Luckily, you can learn these conflict management skills from this specialization. With the expertise of ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, the Conflict Management specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies for addressing conflict directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your conflict management toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios. Conflict management can seem a lot like settling an argument — but it’s much more than that. To resolve conflict, you need to know what kind it is and what solutions are available. You also need to understand what everyone is trying to accomplish during this conflict.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.