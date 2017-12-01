SG
Apr 19, 2020
All the concepts of active listening skills, communication, approaches to resolve conflicts and arriving at a collaborative solution explained very well with personal examples and interviews.
VC
Apr 29, 2020
Design of the course is excellent with videos, book reviews, case studies and interviews with field experts. I love this course and enjoyed a lot and I learned so many concepts.
By Salem A S•
Dec 1, 2017
Excellent course and very beneficiary to all type of people. It consists of resolution ways to self conflicts, work conflicts and many others. I advice to enroll
By Jennifer P•
Mar 18, 2018
not enough detail for me
By Michel M L•
Mar 17, 2017
Great course because it has provides excellent background and all ways that have to be used while using Conflict Resolution Skills to resolve a conflict.
By Katina S•
Jul 19, 2017
Excellent course! Practical strategies that could be used at work, with family and friends. Managers, students, and parents should take this course.
By ashwani b•
Feb 9, 2016
Should have been a complete course. The course did not give specific tools to conflict resolution rather information about the subject was disseminated
By Birk M•
Jan 21, 2016
This is a joke right?
5 minutes long videos with questions after it shall teach me effective?!
you guys are ridiculous!
By Liza R•
Aug 30, 2016
The course is very short and more advanced courses are not free.
By Oleksiy D•
Nov 24, 2015
Very boring. Not many real life advices. Mstly theory
By Somesh G•
Apr 19, 2020
By Olena B•
Feb 23, 2016
Presentation is so boring and dry, I could not bring myself to watching past the first couple of videos.
By Brachne•
Jun 18, 2016
corporate HR focused conflict NON resolution.
By Venkama R C•
Apr 30, 2020
By Kendra P•
Sep 1, 2016
I wish there were another conflict specialization on Coursera to choose from.. one that is more modern, up to date, interesting, engaging, less patronizing .. etc. but there isn't. So I guess we're all stuck with this one. Need I say more.
By Kom P•
Sep 6, 2016
I didn't feel like I learned much. Some of the problems I've experience would take more than just trying to find common interest and compromise.
A lot of conflicts arise from personal agenda and gain and that's very difficult to deal with.
By Wan-Lin L H•
Feb 4, 2017
not enough content - would have preferred more examples/scenarios that included conflict resolution solutions
By Graciela G•
Sep 1, 2016
There was anything innovating in the course and the intro of each lesson was extremely loud.
By Wendy J•
May 18, 2020
Lots of spelling mistakes in the slides. I gave up after about 10 minutes. The information is very dry and so far, no real explanation on what anything means or given examples. I've taken many courses on conflict resolution but this was a disappointment. Instructor is just reading from slides and stumbles many times over words. Also goes through material very quickly.
By Janina C•
May 21, 2020
Information is so basic, there's no need for a course. Not engaging enough either.
By Raqueeb M•
Feb 24, 2019
experiences shared by the people are not informative enough, and reading from books is not a good way (i think) felt like bed time stories...
By Покровская М Д•
May 6, 2020
Thank you for the course!
It is brightly organised! You are given all necessary theory to understand how conflicts work and what you can do to sort it out. What's more, some lectures are devoted to additional literature that you can use for deeper understanding of the subject. It is very convenient - you don't have to spend hours searching in the Net to find the book. The case study was also useful - it shows how theory can be applied to real conflicts. Finally, all the assignments really help to improve my understanding of the conflict.
I would definitely recommend the course!!!
By ADE L C•
Jan 27, 2017
I have watched all the videos provided for this course and I think it's very educative, simple and well organized for a better understanding. The only thing I think lacking is example of real conflict situations like those between and within states, those between citizens and their elected governments etc. and conflict resolution skills or approaches used both nationally and internationally to resolve them. Thanks again once more for such a wonderful lesson on conflict resolution, it's My pleasure to learn from the online courser classes.
By Luis M L B•
Nov 14, 2016
Very good course a lot to learn specially with the globalization and working with different cultures is a really with tool for personal and company improvement.
By samantha•
Jan 12, 2017
She didn't seem interested at all in what she was teaching. She had a frown the entire time. Maybe she was trying to be professional? Either way, I didn't feel like she liked what she was doing.
These were good tips for people in a new business management position, but honestly this was all stuff you learn while socializing with people. They are generally good social skills that every one should have. I learned little to nothing while taking this class. But, as I said, most of this is directed towards to someone in a management position. I guess this would be helpful when having to work with someone who is a drama-maker, although, fortunately, I have not had a situation yet with someone who creates drama. Yes, I know people who create drama, however, there have been no blowouts or severe problems. Maybe this is the reason why I didn't learn anything in this class... :-(
By Shweta D•
Dec 21, 2015
The course is good but very basic. Suggested for individuals who have never had any exposure to information on conflict or humanities
By Yanhua W•
Apr 21, 2020
Too short and superfacial