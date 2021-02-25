The capstone project is designed to give you the opportunity to apply what you've learned in Types of Conflict, Conflict Resolution, and Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution. In this course you will prepare a conflict management portfolio illustrating the nature of a specific conflict, the different roles of participants in the conflict and the significance of those roles, the perceived incompatible goals, power imbalances, and communication skills needed for the effective management of the conflict.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started!
This section will prepare you for your capstone project and final peer review. It will also answer any questions you might have about the project assignment, the grading rubric, and what you can expect in the upcoming weeks together.
Portfolio Components and Instructions
Students must produce a portfolio of work consisting of the four sections described below. Be sure to read through all sections before beginning your work.
(Optional) Feedback Peer Review
Students have the option of participating in the Optional Feedback Peer Review. Submitting your work below will give you the opportunity to receive early feedback on your project. You will be asked to review the work of three of your peers.
Capstone Project Submission
Below is your final project peer review submission page. Be aware that there will be no deadline extensions given to learners.
It was really insightful, interesting and absolutely educative. Thank you for lessons, the flexibility of the courses and thank you for the entire specialization.
I was assisted in my journey by this course and would recommend it.
well structured material, recommend to anybody who would like to either get good guidance where to deep dive in conflict management topics
This is an excellent course! I fully recommend to everyone, whether they are involved in conflict management work or not.
Master the fundamentals of conflict resolution, harness the power of positive conflict, and hone your intercultural communication skills. In this Specialization, you’ll learn to strengthen your personal and professional relationships by constructively addressing conflicts between individuals and within organizations. You’ll build skills specifically aimed at managing intercultural conflicts in today’s global society, and you’ll explore how competing interests and goals, power imbalances, and other factors influence the nature of conflict and management strategies. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll analyze a specific conflict and outline an approach to management and resolution.
