Learner Reviews & Feedback for Conflict Management Project by University of California, Irvine

4.7
stars
93 ratings
16 reviews

The capstone project is designed to give you the opportunity to apply what you've learned in Types of Conflict, Conflict Resolution, and Intercultural Communication and Conflict Resolution. In this course you will prepare a conflict management portfolio illustrating the nature of a specific conflict, the different roles of participants in the conflict and the significance of those roles, the perceived incompatible goals, power imbalances, and communication skills needed for the effective management of the conflict. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Create a well organized and complete case study 2. Analyze key organizational issues with an integrated action plan for conflict resolution 3. Identify appropriate communication skills needed for conflict resolution skills 4. Present a portfolio that incorporates concepts learned throughout the Specialization 5. Reflect on what you've learned throughout the Specialization...

By C. C

Feb 7, 2016

I had a very poor experience being graded by peers. Although the Capstone Project Assignment itself is EXCELLENT, the peer grading rubric is not. I was not fairly graded, and I am sure of this 100%.

By Guillermo P

Jan 3, 2018

Excellent opportunity to exercise the courses covered in the specialization. Thank you for offering this program. Please continue with such training, you are making a contribution to humanity.

Dr. Guillermo Pimentel

By Ayodele F

Feb 26, 2021

It was really insightful, interesting and absolutely educative. Thank you for lessons, the flexibility of the courses and thank you for the entire specialization.

By Malgorzata U

Feb 2, 2017

well structured material, recommend to anybody who would like to either get good guidance where to deep dive in conflict management topics

By Mutale M

Jul 3, 2017

This is an excellent course! I fully recommend to everyone, whether they are involved in conflict management work or not.

By Ademuyiwa A

Jan 28, 2017

Great Course for anyone that needs help looking at conflict from all sides and not just how it pertains to you only

By José d J D L C G

Feb 10, 2016

Excellent course and teacher. Congratulations!!

By Michel M L

Jul 20, 2017

This is a very interesting course

By Naresh K L

Apr 20, 2017

Great Course

By Ismail Y A

Jun 8, 2016

Good course

By Chandaralingam K

Mar 18, 2018

loved it.

By George Y S

Apr 19, 2017

It's really good opportunity to learn more about the environment inside the work and how to deal with the problems in a professional way

By DEBRA

Jun 27, 2016

I was assisted in my journey by this course and would recommend it.

By KEWARIN S

Jun 16, 2020

Nice course and well explained

By Winston A W

Sep 23, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Jorge A R F

Jun 18, 2020

excellent

