A
Feb 25, 2021
It was really insightful, interesting and absolutely educative. Thank you for lessons, the flexibility of the courses and thank you for the entire specialization.
MU
Feb 1, 2017
well structured material, recommend to anybody who would like to either get good guidance where to deep dive in conflict management topics
By C. C•
Feb 7, 2016
I had a very poor experience being graded by peers. Although the Capstone Project Assignment itself is EXCELLENT, the peer grading rubric is not. I was not fairly graded, and I am sure of this 100%.
By Guillermo P•
Jan 3, 2018
Excellent opportunity to exercise the courses covered in the specialization. Thank you for offering this program. Please continue with such training, you are making a contribution to humanity.
Dr. Guillermo Pimentel
By Ayodele F•
Feb 26, 2021
By Malgorzata U•
Feb 2, 2017
By Mutale M•
Jul 3, 2017
This is an excellent course! I fully recommend to everyone, whether they are involved in conflict management work or not.
By Ademuyiwa A•
Jan 28, 2017
Great Course for anyone that needs help looking at conflict from all sides and not just how it pertains to you only
By José d J D L C G•
Feb 10, 2016
Excellent course and teacher. Congratulations!!
By Michel M L•
Jul 20, 2017
This is a very interesting course
By Naresh K L•
Apr 20, 2017
Great Course
By Ismail Y A•
Jun 8, 2016
Good course
By Chandaralingam K•
Mar 18, 2018
loved it.
By George Y S•
Apr 19, 2017
It's really good opportunity to learn more about the environment inside the work and how to deal with the problems in a professional way
By DEBRA•
Jun 27, 2016
I was assisted in my journey by this course and would recommend it.
By KEWARIN S•
Jun 16, 2020
Nice course and well explained
By Winston A W•
Sep 23, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Jorge A R F•
Jun 18, 2020
excellent