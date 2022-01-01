About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for software developers of any level who are not yet fluent with secure coding and programming techniques.Through four courses, you will cover the principles of secure coding, concepts of threat modeling and cryptography and exploit vulnerabilities in both C/C++ and Java languages, which will prepare you to think like a hacker and protect your organizations information. The courses provide ample practice activities including exploiting WebGoat, an OWASP project designed to teach penetration testing.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Principles of Secure Coding

4.4
stars
295 ratings
62 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Identifying Security Vulnerabilities

4.6
stars
138 ratings
41 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Identifying Security Vulnerabilities in C/C++Programming

4.6
stars
71 ratings
19 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications

4.5
stars
55 ratings
13 reviews

