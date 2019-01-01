Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe is an Offensive Security Engineer at Fastly, where she conducts security reviews for core infrastructure, and analyzes the design of the network to help ensure that Fastly can provide a secure edge for the biggest online platforms in the world. Before joining Fastly, Sandra was a software developer with experience in system-level software development using C/C++. Sandra has a B.Eng in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering from McMaster University. Away from work, Sandra is an avid runner, gardener, and strategy board game enthusiast. She lives in the sunny and temperate climates of Newfoundland, Canada.