About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Secure Coding Practices Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practice protecting against various kinds of cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

  • Form plans to mitigate injection vulnerabilities in your web application.

  • Create strategies and controls to provide secure authentication.

  • Examine code to find and patch vulnerable components.

Skills you will gain

  • Java
  • secure programming
  • Java Programming
  • security
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Setup and Introduction to Cross Site Scripting Attacks

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 89 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Injection Attacks

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Authentication and Authorization

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Dangers of Vulnerable Components and Final Project

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLOITING AND SECURING VULNERABILITIES IN JAVA APPLICATIONS

About the Secure Coding Practices Specialization

Secure Coding Practices

