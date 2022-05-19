Getting Started with IPv6
Learn the fundamentals of IPv6
Apply knowledge of IPv6 in system configuration
In this 1 hour guided project, you will learn about IPv6 (IP address version 6). IPv6 is designed to alleviate the limitations of IPv4. As the last blocks of IPv4 addresses were assigned, the transition of the Internet to IPv6 will certainly accelerate. Get yourself ready for the future! In this guided project, you will learn the fundamentals of IPv6 including prefixes, subnetting and basic setup technique for Windows.
Windows networking
Network Management
Internet Protocol (IP)
Computer Network
IPv6
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview of the project
Task 2: Enable IPv6 and get an IPv6 address
Optional: After Task 2 assessment
Task 3: Understanding IPv6 addresses and scopes
Task 4: Understanding subnetting and IPv6 prefixes
Optional: After Task 4 assessment
Task 5: Websites and DNS
Optional: Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
