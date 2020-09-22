Build a Firebase Android Application (Part II)
Firebase user authentication
Firebase security rules
This 1.5 hours project-bases course is a continuation of the class Build a Firebase Android Application (Part I). In this class, you will learn about Google Firebase user authentication and how to use security rules to enforce data integrity and control user access. This class requires basic to intermediate to advance experience in Android application development in Java, and basic Firebase development as prerequisites. A free Google and a free Appetize.io accounts are also required to participate in this class.
Database (DBMS)
Google Cloud Platform
firebase
Java
Android Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
Set up and connect - If you still have your World Peace database from part I or the web app course.
Set up and connect - If you do not have the World Peace database from part I or the web app course
User authentication - add sign in UI and state management Part I
User authentication - add sign in UI and state management Part II
Security rules - enforcing data integrity
Assign user roles and display on screen
Security rules - only allow managers to delete issues
