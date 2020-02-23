MJ
Nov 29, 2020
Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications is by far the best course in this series. There are practical examples, live coding, and well organized.
GP
Jun 22, 2020
Excellent and really helpful material... By far the best and most interesting course in the series!
By Janis W•
Feb 23, 2020
Peer assignments are copy pasted and don't always work correctly. Github repository is outdated and no response from instructors.
By Lakshay P•
Oct 3, 2019
course is good but it seems like, i am learner of this course..There is no one who can review my asginments -_-'
By Mahmoud J•
Nov 30, 2020
By Pratik P•
Mar 31, 2021
Good course, following a consistent structure so that it easy to compare and contrast the broad 7 sub-types of exploits discussed here, and their fixes!
Just as a feedback please include a post within the course for setup for eclipse IDE as well.
By Rommel O•
Oct 10, 2020
It's too basic, I can download Webgoat by myself, read every topic and complete all the "try it" sections. The teacher doesn't add any value.
By Shaiful I•
Aug 13, 2020
Well organized course. I have learned a lot of new things from this course. As a Software Engineer, we should aware of the security concern during application development. So that we can avoid any unexpected situation in the future. This course guided me to know about security concerns at the application level. Highly recommended for Java developer.
By LUIS A O F•
Feb 21, 2022
Muy buen curso, en la cual practiqué diversos tipos de ataques de cross-site scripting (XSS), mitigue las vulnerabilidades de inyecciones en la WEB y lo más interesante, es que pude examinar el código#Javapara encontrar y parchear componentes vulnerables. Una de las herramientas de proxy a utilizar fue#Burpsuite
By Giorgos P•
Jun 23, 2020
By Larissa B V•
Jan 12, 2022
O curso é MUITO bom, porém tive problema com a demora para avaliarem a minha última tarefa.
By Gaurav S•
May 26, 2020
Great course, got lot to earn about vulnerabilities and their mitigation strategies
By Vikram•
Jan 30, 2020
Very Good course material. dicover it, try it, fix it method.
By Giorgio B•
Oct 31, 2019
Good start of Web Exploitation. But why is there "Java" in the name of the course? The course is much more generic than "Java Applications"