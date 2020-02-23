Chevron Left
Back to Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications by University of California, Davis

4.5
stars
55 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we will wear many hats. With our Attacker Hats on, we will exploit Injection issues that allow us to steal data, exploit Cross Site Scripting issues to compromise a users browser, break authentication to gain access to data and functionality reserved for the ‘Admins’, and even exploit vulnerable components to run our code on a remote server and access some secrets. We will also wear Defender Hats. We will dive deep in the code to fix the root cause of these issues and discuss various mitigation strategies. We do this by exploiting WebGoat, an OWASP project designed to teach penetration testing. WebGoat is a deliberately vulnerable application with many flaws and we take aim at fixing some of these issues. Finally we fix these issues in WebGoat and build our patched binaries. Together we will discuss online resources to help us along and find meaningful ways to give back to the larger Application Security community....

Top reviews

MJ

Nov 29, 2020

Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications is by far the best course in this series. There are practical examples, live coding, and well organized.

GP

Jun 22, 2020

Excellent and really helpful material... By far the best and most interesting course in the series!

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications

By Janis W

Feb 23, 2020

Peer assignments are copy pasted and don't always work correctly. Github repository is outdated and no response from instructors.

By Lakshay P

Oct 3, 2019

course is good but it seems like, i am learner of this course..There is no one who can review my asginments -_-'

By Mahmoud J

Nov 30, 2020

Exploiting and Securing Vulnerabilities in Java Applications is by far the best course in this series. There are practical examples, live coding, and well organized.

By Pratik P

Mar 31, 2021

Good course, following a consistent structure so that it easy to compare and contrast the broad 7 sub-types of exploits discussed here, and their fixes!

Just as a feedback please include a post within the course for setup for eclipse IDE as well.

By Rommel O

Oct 10, 2020

It's too basic, I can download Webgoat by myself, read every topic and complete all the "try it" sections. The teacher doesn't add any value.

By Shaiful I

Aug 13, 2020

Well organized course. I have learned a lot of new things from this course. As a Software Engineer, we should aware of the security concern during application development. So that we can avoid any unexpected situation in the future. This course guided me to know about security concerns at the application level. Highly recommended for Java developer.

By LUIS A O F

Feb 21, 2022

Muy buen curso, en la cual practiqué diversos tipos de ataques de cross-site scripting (XSS), mitigue las vulnerabilidades de inyecciones en la WEB y lo más interesante, es que pude examinar el código#Javapara encontrar y parchear componentes vulnerables. Una de las herramientas de proxy a utilizar fue#Burpsuite

By Giorgos P

Jun 23, 2020

Excellent and really helpful material... By far the best and most interesting course in the series!

By Larissa B V

Jan 12, 2022

O curso é MUITO bom, porém tive problema com a demora para avaliarem a minha última tarefa.

By Gaurav S

May 26, 2020

Great course, got lot to earn about vulnerabilities and their mitigation strategies

By Vikram

Jan 30, 2020

Very Good course material. dicover it, try it, fix it method.

By Giorgio B

Oct 31, 2019

Good start of Web Exploitation. But why is there "Java" in the name of the course? The course is much more generic than "Java Applications"

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder