Unlock the transformative power of digital innovation with our comprehensive online course. Delve into the fundamental concepts of innovation versus invention and explore the core operations of digital communication, storage, and computation. Learn to identify and analyze the traits inherent in digital technologies (like big data and augmented innovation (AI)) and evaluate their impact on business, culture, and society. From understanding the advantages of digital organization to discussing its limitations, this course provides a holistic perspective on navigating the digital landscape. Ideal for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs alike, this course empowers learners to become digital innovators and seize opportunities in the digital age. Join us on a journey of discovery and enroll today to unlock your potential in the dynamic world of digital innovation!
Digital Innovation: How to Build Digital Processes
Taught in English
Course
April 2024
3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
After this module, you will be able to define and differentiate between innovation and invention. You'll be able to explore the three fundamental information operations: transmission in space (aka communication), transmission in time (aka storage), and transformation (aka computation) and identify and describe different traits these three processes consist of. You'll be able to analyze the traits of digital communication and how digital transmission differs, as well as evaluate how digital communication enhances business processes, cultural exchange, and societal organization at large. You will also be able to discuss how digital organization takes advantage of the ‘death of distance’, the ‘poly-directionality’ of digital networks, and ‘network externalities’, and discover their limitations and downsides.
9 videos1 assignment2 discussion prompts
After this module, you will be able to analyze the traits of digital storage and computation and evaluate how digital information storage and computation enhances business processes, cultural exchange, and societal organization at large. You'll be able to describe the characteristic traits of digital storage, including the ‘digital footprint’, ‘economies of scale’, ‘privacy and exposure selection’, and ‘non-fungible tokens’. You'll also be able to describe the characteristic traits of digital computation, including the ‘machine learning’, ‘knowledge greyboxes’, and ‘what-if scenario’ simulations. Finally, you'll be able to recognize and critically assess the societal and economic impacts of the different building blocks of digital storage and computation.
12 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt
After this module, you will be able to identify the technical definition of innovation and how it consists of the re-combination of existing building blocks and explore the theory of combining digital traits, and implementing it in practice. You will be able to analyze real-world examples of how digital innovation transforms society by re-combining digital traits and identify and discuss how the sharing economy and crowdsourcing transforms the economy. You'll be able to discover how augmented intelligence arises from the combination of digital traits and how to critically evaluate media concentration, as a natural result arising from the combination of digital traits. Finally, you'll be able to explore your own re-combinations of digital traits and become a digital innovator!
12 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
