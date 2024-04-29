University of California, Davis
Digital Innovation: How to Build Digital Processes
University of California, Davis

Digital Innovation: How to Build Digital Processes

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Martin Hilbert

Instructor: Martin Hilbert

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

After this module, you will be able to define and differentiate between innovation and invention. You'll be able to explore the three fundamental information operations: transmission in space (aka communication), transmission in time (aka storage), and transformation (aka computation) and identify and describe different traits these three processes consist of. You'll be able to analyze the traits of digital communication and how digital transmission differs, as well as evaluate how digital communication enhances business processes, cultural exchange, and societal organization at large. You will also be able to discuss how digital organization takes advantage of the ‘death of distance’, the ‘poly-directionality’ of digital networks, and ‘network externalities’, and discover their limitations and downsides.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment2 discussion prompts

After this module, you will be able to analyze the traits of digital storage and computation and evaluate how digital information storage and computation enhances business processes, cultural exchange, and societal organization at large. You'll be able to describe the characteristic traits of digital storage, including the ‘digital footprint’, ‘economies of scale’, ‘privacy and exposure selection’, and ‘non-fungible tokens’. You'll also be able to describe the characteristic traits of digital computation, including the ‘machine learning’, ‘knowledge greyboxes’, and ‘what-if scenario’ simulations. Finally, you'll be able to recognize and critically assess the societal and economic impacts of the different building blocks of digital storage and computation.

What's included

12 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

After this module, you will be able to identify the technical definition of innovation and how it consists of the re-combination of existing building blocks and explore the theory of combining digital traits, and implementing it in practice. You will be able to analyze real-world examples of how digital innovation transforms society by re-combining digital traits and identify and discuss how the sharing economy and crowdsourcing transforms the economy. You'll be able to discover how augmented intelligence arises from the combination of digital traits and how to critically evaluate media concentration, as a natural result arising from the combination of digital traits. Finally, you'll be able to explore your own re-combinations of digital traits and become a digital innovator!

What's included

12 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

