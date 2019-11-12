About this Course

3,927 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of computer programming experience.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how to use, reuse, and improve continuous integration.

  • Use Travis CI to perform automation for continuous integration.

  • Explore Webhooks with both GitHub and Travis CI.

  • Build better software with improved agility using a continuous integration system.

Skills you will gain

  • Github
  • Continuous Integration
  • Devops
  • travis ci
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of computer programming experience.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Continuous Integration (CI) Tenets and Basic Features

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 90 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Managing the CI Environment and Performing with Travis CI

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 109 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Connecting Continuous Integration to GitHub and CI Status for Shipping Changes

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 122 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Creating a Reliable Continuous Integration System and Log Analytics

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 137 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder