DM
Nov 12, 2019
Thank you for detailed course. Well structured with mix of Practical and Theory content.
CT
Sep 4, 2020
Amazing course with simple and clear steps. Highly recommended for beginners!
By Natalie g•
Dec 26, 2020
The instructor really knows the subject, but he does not explain well enough when he is going through examples. Whenever he says - "Let me check" or "Oh that looks good", he needs to describe in detail what he is looking at and why. I would yell at the screen - "what are you checking?" "Why?" I was trying to walk through his examples with him and about mid-way through the course Travis stopped building. I thought it was some type of configuration issue and it took me about 4 hours to figure out that I should look at the list on the RHS of the screen and select requests. I would have seen that there was some parse error on my yaml. Then I had to figure out what was wrong with my yaml. It took me a few hours with googles to find out there is a tool on the web that pointed out my syntax error. If travis has something like this built-in, we never learned it. If it doesn't, why not??? The instructor should have been telling us all along to look here and how to find and fix yaml syntax issues. This will be a common mistake. This course hasn't been updated in 3 years - it needs to be upgraded for current technology - the java version doesn't exists, travis.org is going away, etc. There was too much information covered in this course. The metrics should have been pulled out into a separate course. My final observation is for coursera. I have taken other assignments with peer graded courses and never experienced this issue - I had someone unfairly grade my project so that it failed the first time. If two graders are at opposite grading ends, coursera should require a 3rd grader. Finally, if someone is giving you 0 points, they should be required to describe why. I was so frustrated with this course, I didn't care what my grade on the project was - I just wanted to pass it. I had to do a resubmittal. After all, I spent a huge time-investment trying to figure out issues that should have been taught IN the course.
While I learned a lot in this course, the frustration that it created when the instructor should be teaching us as if we know nothing about travis and it's interface to git. At every step, he should ask himself why and then explain to the learner why.
By dale k•
Aug 4, 2019
Missing tons of content/resource that it just skips over, not a complete course.
By André d S F•
Jul 20, 2020
Some of the exercises doesn't work, but the content is amazing! I recommend!
By PraveenKumar J•
Nov 7, 2019
usefull
By José L C G•
Oct 30, 2019
The course is fantastic but I submitted a long time ago and my final project has not been reviewed yet, I had to enlarge the schedule twice, it's been almost a month I guess.
By Rohit A•
Sep 11, 2019
I think it's a good entry-level course for continuous integration. easy to understand and very well instructed by the mentor. I just had difficulties in getting peer reviews as I guess the number of students enrolled are maybe less during my time. The good final project to get good hands-on the Travis.
I think the whole course is around using Travis as Ci tool but it can be more generalised for all the other CI tools.
Thank you.
By Dhirendra M•
Nov 13, 2019
By Marcelo R•
May 14, 2021
Muy buen curso me gustó lo aprendido y se entiende lo que es integración continua
By Chamithra T•
Sep 5, 2020
By GIUSEPPE•
Aug 30, 2021
It's very interesting and useful!
By Afraz M•
May 1, 2022
Abstractions and generalizable concepts get lost in the bundle of implementation details. This would better serve someone trying to get practical rather than someone trying to quickly gain an overview of CI and understand the notions that are important theoretically so as to navigate the topic.
By Usha A R•
Nov 5, 2020
Course is not updated, but the contents are amazing. I was not able to finish the final assignment, as the version of applications did not work with what is mentioned in the assignment, I paid for the course, but couldn't get the credit.