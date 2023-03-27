This course is designed as an intermediate introduction to CI/CD. You will learn about the basics of automating processes and version control. This course uses GitHub, and you will need to have an account with them. Information is provided how to do this. Learners also use CI/CD to build, test, and check the quality of their code. The course ends with deployment, secrets, and a capstone.
CI/CD for Software DevelopersCodio
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Introduction to Github Actions
Automate building, testing, and quality control
Deploying code
Skills you will gain
- Github
- Build Automation
- Test Automation
- deployment
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
CI/CD Overview
3 hours to complete
2 readings
3 hours to complete
Continuous Integration
3 hours to complete
2 readings
3 hours to complete
Continuous Deployment
3 hours to complete
2 readings
