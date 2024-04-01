EDUCBA
Continuous Integration and Deployment with ASP.NET Core
Continuous Integration and Deployment with ASP.NET Core

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a foundational understanding of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD), emphasizing the pivotal role of automation in the CI/CD process. By the end of the module, you will gain the knowledge and skills needed to comprehend and effectively implement a robust Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) workflow. You will have the essential insights and practical capabilities to navigate and optimize the CI/CD process, ensuring seamless automation throughout the software development lifecycle.

This module empowers you with the skills to establish automated testing for ASP.NET Core applications, delving into the intricacies of unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests. Additionally, you will develop a profound comprehension of build scripts, recognizing their significance in the software development process. The module concludes by providing a comprehensive understanding of build artifacts, highlighting their importance throughout the software development lifecycle. By the end of the module, you will be equipped to implement robust testing strategies, navigate build scripts, and effectively manage build artifacts for streamlined development workflows.

This module equips you with the knowledge and skills to prepare and configure on-premises servers for deploying ASP.NET Core applications. You will gain a profound understanding of cloud deployment and its benefits, exploring the dynamics of deploying applications on major cloud platforms. Additionally, the module delves into containerization, providing a comprehensive understanding of its modern advantages in software deployment. By the conclusion of the module, you will be adept at tailoring deployment strategies to on-premises servers, harnessing the benefits of cloud deployment, and leveraging containerization for enhanced software deployment practices.

This module provides a holistic understanding of the critical role monitoring plays in application performance. You will delve into implementing performance monitoring tools for effective software optimization. Additionally, the module covers the extension of continuous integration to continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, offering you a comprehensive understanding of seamless software deployment. Lastly, you will explore the significance of rollbacks in the CI/CD context, developing a thorough understanding of their necessity for maintaining system reliability. You will be well-versed in performance monitoring, CI/CD extension, and strategic rollback implementation by the module's end.

