This comprehensive course covers the foundational principles of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD), emphasizing the integral role of automation in the software development lifecycle. Gain essential knowledge and practical skills to navigate and optimize CI/CD workflows, ensuring seamless automation throughout development. In the automated testing module, delve into ASP.NET Core application testing, build script comprehension, and effective artifact management. Explore on-premises server preparation, cloud deployment benefits, and containerization advantages. The course concludes by providing holistic insights into performance monitoring, CI/CD extension, and strategic rollback implementation for maintaining system reliability. Equip yourself with the expertise to excel in modern software development practices.
Continuous Integration and Deployment with ASP.NET Core
This course is part of Modern Web Development Specialization Specialization
Taught in English
April 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a foundational understanding of Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD), emphasizing the pivotal role of automation in the CI/CD process. By the end of the module, you will gain the knowledge and skills needed to comprehend and effectively implement a robust Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) workflow. You will have the essential insights and practical capabilities to navigate and optimize the CI/CD process, ensuring seamless automation throughout the software development lifecycle.
This module empowers you with the skills to establish automated testing for ASP.NET Core applications, delving into the intricacies of unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests. Additionally, you will develop a profound comprehension of build scripts, recognizing their significance in the software development process. The module concludes by providing a comprehensive understanding of build artifacts, highlighting their importance throughout the software development lifecycle. By the end of the module, you will be equipped to implement robust testing strategies, navigate build scripts, and effectively manage build artifacts for streamlined development workflows.
This module equips you with the knowledge and skills to prepare and configure on-premises servers for deploying ASP.NET Core applications. You will gain a profound understanding of cloud deployment and its benefits, exploring the dynamics of deploying applications on major cloud platforms. Additionally, the module delves into containerization, providing a comprehensive understanding of its modern advantages in software deployment. By the conclusion of the module, you will be adept at tailoring deployment strategies to on-premises servers, harnessing the benefits of cloud deployment, and leveraging containerization for enhanced software deployment practices.
This module provides a holistic understanding of the critical role monitoring plays in application performance. You will delve into implementing performance monitoring tools for effective software optimization. Additionally, the module covers the extension of continuous integration to continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, offering you a comprehensive understanding of seamless software deployment. Lastly, you will explore the significance of rollbacks in the CI/CD context, developing a thorough understanding of their necessity for maintaining system reliability. You will be well-versed in performance monitoring, CI/CD extension, and strategic rollback implementation by the module's end.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.