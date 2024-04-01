This specialization offers a comprehensive journey through modern web development using ASP.NET Core, CI/CD, and cloud technologies.
The "Introduction to Modern Web Development with ASP.NET Core" course provides a solid foundation, covering everything from setting up development environments to building powerful web APIs. With a focus on security, it equips learners with skills in authentication, authorization, OAuth, and JWT integration.
"Continuous Integration and Deployment with ASP.NET Core" dives into CI/CD principles, emphasizing automation in the software development lifecycle. It covers testing, build script comprehension, artifact management, and deployment strategies, ensuring seamless automation throughout development.
"Cloud Deployment and Scaling with ASP.NET Core" explores cloud computing essentials, infrastructure management, scaling fundamentals, and system reliability strategies. Learners gain practical skills for deploying and managing ASP.NET Core applications in major cloud platforms.
"Advanced Topics in ASP.NET Core Development" delves into intricate aspects of application design, performance optimization, and architectural considerations, equipping learners with advanced skills to elevate their ASP.NET Core development expertise.
Upon completion, participants will be well-prepared for various career paths in web development, API development, application security, and cloud services, ensuring success in the dynamic field of modern web development
Applied Learning Project
After completing this specialization, learners will be capable of building sophisticated web applications such as e-commerce platforms with secure authentication, real-time chat applications with SignalR, and robust content management systems. They'll master cloud deployment and scaling, enabling them to create scalable and reliable solutions, and delve into advanced ASP.NET Core topics to optimize performance and design. With these skills, learners can pursue careers as web developers, API developers, or cloud specialists, equipped to tackle diverse projects in the modern web development landscape.