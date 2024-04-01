EDUCBA
Modern Web Development Specialization
ASP.NET Core Mastery: CI/CD & Cloud. Streamline Development, Deployment, and Scalability

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master ASP.NET Core: From setup to building robust web APIs with a focus on security, authentication, authorization, OAuth, and JWT integration

  • Automate with CI/CD: Learn testing, build scripts, artifact management, and deployment strategies for seamless software lifecycle automation

  • Cloud Deployment Skills: Explore cloud essentials, scaling, reliability strategies, and practical deployment of ASP.NET Core apps on major platforms

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Introduction to Modern Web Development with ASP.NET Core

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the core concepts and features of ASP.NET Core, empowering them to confidently start their web development journey with this framework

  • Gain proficiency in working with databases in ASP.NET Core applications, mastering Entity Framework Core for data access and management

  • Gain practical skills in securing ASP.NET Core applications, including the generation and validation of JWT tokens for effective security measures

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Web Development
Category: asp.net
Category: Dot Net Core

Continuous Integration and Deployment with ASP.NET Core

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Version Control
Category: Automated Testing
Category: Configuration and Setup of CI/CD Pipelines
Category: Deployment Strategies and Environments

Cloud Deployment and Scaling with ASP.NET Core

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Web Application
Category: Deploying Asp .Net
Category: Security Considerations in Cloud Deployment

Advanced Topics in ASP.NET Core Development

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: ASP.NET Core Development
Category: web application development
Category: Microservices Development
Category: Cloud Development

