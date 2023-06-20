In this comprehensive course, we delve deep into the concept of microservices using ASP.NET Core, effectively dockerizing .NET Core applications, and utilizing DevOps practices. This course is divided into three core modules.
Microservices and Deployment by using ASP.NET
This course is part of ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization
Taught in English
1,910 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(22 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. Master RESTful APIs and improve code quality.
Understand Docker fundamentals, and containerize .NET Core applications. Get familiar with Docker images, containers, and Docker files.
Gain knowledge of Docker Compose for defining and deploying multi-container applications. Handle Docker registries, networking, and volumes.
Acquire DevOps understanding. Utilize Azure DevOps for continuous integration and delivery of microservices-based applications.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
12 quizzes
Course
(22 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This module provides an overview of microservices architecture using .NET Core. Participants will learn about the benefits and challenges of using microservices, and how to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. Additionally, the module covers the basic concepts of containerization and orchestration. This module covers the development of microservices using .NET Core. Participants will learn how to create RESTful APIs, configure services, and use dependency injection to improve code quality and maintainability. Additionally, the module covers the integration of microservices with databases and messaging systems.
What's included
19 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The Dockerize .NET Core Applications module is designed to provide a comprehensive guide for developers to containerize their .NET Core applications using Docker. The module covers the fundamental concepts of Docker, including images, containers, and Dockerfiles, and how to use them to deploy .NET Core applications. Throughout the module, student will learn about important Docker concepts such as Docker registries, networking, and volumes, and how to use them to create production-ready .NET Core applications. By the end of the Dockerize .NET Core Applications module, developers will have a deep understanding of how to use Docker to containerize their .NET Core applications, and how to deploy and manage them in a production environment.
What's included
14 videos4 quizzes
This module provides an overview of DevOps, including their benefits and how they can be used together to create modern software applications. Participants will learn about the principles of DevOps, including continuous integration and delivery, and how they can be used to deploy and manage microservices-based applications. This module covers the development of DevOps. Participants will learn how to build microservices using .NET Core, package them as containers, and use Azure DevOps for continuous integration and delivery. Additionally, the module covers the implementation of automated testing and monitoring for microservices-based applications.
What's included
13 videos1 reading4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course is to provide developers with a comprehensive understanding of developing and deploying microservices using ASP.NET Core, Docker, and DevOps.
In the Microservices with .NET Core module, you will learn about the microservices architecture and how to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. You will also learn to create RESTful APIs, configure services, use dependency injection, and integrate microservices with databases and messaging systems.
Docker is a platform that enables developers to build, package, and distribute applications in a consistent and predictable way, regardless of the underlying system. In the Dockerize .NET Core Applications module, Docker is used to containerize .NET Core applications, which simplifies deployment and scaling.