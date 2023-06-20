Board Infinity
Microservices and Deployment by using ASP.NET
Board Infinity

Microservices and Deployment by using ASP.NET

This course is part of ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

1,910 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.1

(22 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. Master RESTful APIs and improve code quality.

  • Understand Docker fundamentals, and containerize .NET Core applications. Get familiar with Docker images, containers, and Docker files.

  • Gain knowledge of Docker Compose for defining and deploying multi-container applications. Handle Docker registries, networking, and volumes.

  • Acquire DevOps understanding. Utilize Azure DevOps for continuous integration and delivery of microservices-based applications.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.1

(22 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides an overview of microservices architecture using .NET Core. Participants will learn about the benefits and challenges of using microservices, and how to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. Additionally, the module covers the basic concepts of containerization and orchestration. This module covers the development of microservices using .NET Core. Participants will learn how to create RESTful APIs, configure services, and use dependency injection to improve code quality and maintainability. Additionally, the module covers the integration of microservices with databases and messaging systems.

What's included

19 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The Dockerize .NET Core Applications module is designed to provide a comprehensive guide for developers to containerize their .NET Core applications using Docker. The module covers the fundamental concepts of Docker, including images, containers, and Dockerfiles, and how to use them to deploy .NET Core applications. Throughout the module, student will learn about important Docker concepts such as Docker registries, networking, and volumes, and how to use them to create production-ready .NET Core applications. By the end of the Dockerize .NET Core Applications module, developers will have a deep understanding of how to use Docker to containerize their .NET Core applications, and how to deploy and manage them in a production environment.

What's included

14 videos4 quizzes

This module provides an overview of DevOps, including their benefits and how they can be used together to create modern software applications. Participants will learn about the principles of DevOps, including continuous integration and delivery, and how they can be used to deploy and manage microservices-based applications. This module covers the development of DevOps. Participants will learn how to build microservices using .NET Core, package them as containers, and use Azure DevOps for continuous integration and delivery. Additionally, the module covers the implementation of automated testing and monitoring for microservices-based applications.

What's included

13 videos1 reading4 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions