Acquire the expertise needed to construct robust, scalable, and secure applications using .NET technology through this comprehensive specialization. It consists of three courses:
C# for .NET Developers: Master C# programming and .NET framework, starting from basics to advanced object-oriented programming. By the end, you'll be proficient in:
Fundamentals of C# programming language and .NET architecture.
Developing web applications using ASP.NET.
Essential programming aspects like data types, variables, operators, and control structures.
Backend Development using ASP.NET: Equip yourself with the expertise to build robust and scalable backend applications using ASP.NET technologies, you'll be well-rounded in:
Building RESTful web APIs using ASP.NET Core.
Utilizing ASP.NET MVC for web applications that follow the MVC pattern.
Crafting RESTful APIs using ASP.NET Web API, with the ability to create controllers, map routes, and handle HTTP requests and responses.
Microservices and Deployment using ASP.NET: Enhance your understanding of microservices architecture, Docker, and DevOps practices. You'll get hands-on experience in:
Building microservices using ASP.NET Core.
Using Docker ASP.NET Core applications to simplify the deployment process.
Implementing DevOps practices to deliver software quickly and efficiently, while maintaining high quality and stability.
By the end, you'll possess the knowledge and skills to develop advanced .NET Core applications.
Applied Learning Project
Our program is highly focused on practical, hands-on learning. We understand that developers learn best by doing, so our courses and modules are designed to help learners apply what they learn in real-world scenarios. Our instructors are experienced developers who have worked on numerous ASP.NET projects and are well-equipped to guide learners through the practical aspects of ASP.NET development.