Board Infinity
ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization
Board Infinity

ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization

Master Advance ASP.NET: From Backend to Deployment. Gain the expertise needed to building and deploying robust, scalable and secure application using .NET technology.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

4,553 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(152 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master C# fundamentals and advanced topics like LINQ, delegates, inheritance, and encapsulation to build robust .NET applications.

  • Learn backend development using ASP.NET, creating scalable applications using ASP.NET Core, MVC, and Web API for diverse use cases.

  • Understand microservices architecture with .NET Core, focusing on design, implementation, and integration with databases and systems.

  • Learn to utilize Docker for .NET Core applications, streamlining deployment processes and managing applications efficiently.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(152 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Board Infinity
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

C# for .NET Developers

Course 117 hours4.0 (159 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Master ASP.NET fundamentals and .NET framework components, using C# syntax for robust web application development.

  • Learn C# programming basics, including data types, variables, and operators for efficient data storage and manipulation.

  • Comprehend and apply C# control structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to control program flow and dynamics.

  • Dive into advanced C# topics, including LINQ, polymorphism, encapsulation, and exception handling for reliable software solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Exception Handling Techniques
Category: .net framework
Category: C# programming
Category: Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Category: ASP.NET Fundamentals

Backend Development using ASP.Net

Course 217 hours3.8 (46 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Deep dive into ASP.NET Core's architecture and components, developing robust backend web applications and leveraging dependency injection.

  • Learn to build modern, cloud-based, cross-platform web applications using ASP.NET Core's modular architecture for lightweight, swift applications.

  • Acquire expertise in using ASP.NET MVC to develop web application, focusing on creating and managing views, models, and controllers with MVC pattern.

  • Master designing and implementing web APIs using ASP.NET, managing API endpoints, HTTP requests, and data serialization/deserialization.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Asp.Net Core
Category: C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Category: Web API
Category: MVC
Category: RESTful APIs

Microservices and Deployment by using ASP.NET

Course 313 hours4.1 (24 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn to design and implement microservices-based applications using .NET Core. Master RESTful APIs and improve code quality.

  • Understand Docker fundamentals, and containerize .NET Core applications. Get familiar with Docker images, containers, and Docker files.

  • Gain knowledge of Docker Compose for defining and deploying multi-container applications. Handle Docker registries, networking, and volumes.

  • Acquire DevOps understanding. Utilize Azure DevOps for continuous integration and delivery of microservices-based applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microservices
Category: Docker
Category: Azure
Category: Devops
Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions