Kubernetes is open-source, and its container orchestration benefits enable automation of various tasks such as deployment, management, and scaling of container-based applications. Presently, you can find various cloud-based applications using Kubernetes workloads. Since the Azure cloud provides ease of running Kubernetes alongside ease of scalability and management of microservices with higher availability, it is one of the foremost choices of all enterprises for DevOps transformation. You can utilize the opportunity to improve your expertise in deploying microservices in Kubernetes and capitalize on many career options.
Deploying Microservices to Kubernetes using Azure DevOps
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explore Introduction of Kubernetes in Azure DevOps.
Design and Implement features of Kubernetes in Azure DevOps.
Design and Implement NodeJS Demo App and Test Plans.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
12 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of Deploying Microservices to Kubernetes using Azure DevOps course .In this week's course, we will learn about the foundational concepts of Azure DevOps, including an introduction to its key features and functionalities. We will also gain an understanding of Kubernetes in Azure DevOps and how it can be used to manage containerized applications. Additionally, we will explore how work items, boards, and process templates work in Azure DevOps, and how they can be used to manage the software development lifecycle.
Welcome to Week 2 of Deploying Microservices to Kubernetes using Azure DevOps course.This week's course will cover Azure Repos, a version control system, and Azure Container Registry for container image management. We will also gain insights into Azure Pipelines, a tool for building, testing, and deploying applications, and learn how to create and manage pipeline environments and agent pools. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of these tools and how they can be used to streamline software development processes.
Welcome to Week 3 of Deploying Microservices to Kubernetes using Azure DevOps course. This week's course will cover implementing a NodeJS app setup and exploring the concept of test plans. We will learn about debugging microservices and how to wrap up the final app. We will dive deeper into NodeJS and explore how it can be used to build scalable applications. We will also learn about test plans and how they can be used to ensure the quality of our software. Additionally, we will explore various debugging techniques for microservices and wrap up the final app.
