Principal software engineer working on continuous integration solutions at GitHub. He was first introduced to continuous integration systems at scale over 15 years ago. While working in various roles, he had the opportunity to be involved in creating countless systems of automation that have helped organizations improve their overall ability to deliver software. Some of his most exciting work has been around DevOps talks and projects that he provided where he described techniques around using solutions like Docker, Jenkins, and Kubernetes. This is because doing automation at scale is now more than ever, achievable for software development teams, and continuous integration is at the heart of it.