About this Course

3,470 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Solving the Business Problems

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Algorithms and "Groupers"

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

From Data to Knowledge

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYTICAL SOLUTIONS TO COMMON HEALTHCARE PROBLEMS

View all reviews

About the Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization

Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder