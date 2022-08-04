Introduces processes and design principles for creating meaningful displays of information that support effective business decision-making. Studies how to collect and process data; create visualizations (both static and interactive); and use them to provide insight into a problem, situation, or opportunity. Introduces methods to critique visualizations along with ways to answer the elusive question: “What makes a visualization effective?” Discusses the challenges of making data understandable across a wide range of audiences. Introduces the fundamentals of communication required for effective data storytelling. Other topics may include ethical uses of information displays, storytelling, infographics, and immersive visualizations.. Offers students an opportunity to use one or more software tools.
Healthcare Information Design and VisualizationsNortheastern University
About this Course
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Business Case
- Communication Design
- Business Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Planning Your Data Story
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Exploratory Data Analysis
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Creating Visualizations
6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Communicating Meaning Through Data
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
