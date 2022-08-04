Introduces processes and design principles for creating meaningful displays of information that support effective business decision-making. Studies how to collect and process data; create visualizations (both static and interactive); and use them to provide insight into a problem, situation, or opportunity. Introduces methods to critique visualizations along with ways to answer the elusive question: “What makes a visualization effective?” Discusses the challenges of making data understandable across a wide range of audiences. Introduces the fundamentals of communication required for effective data storytelling. Other topics may include ethical uses of information displays, storytelling, infographics, immersive visualizations, and good use of data dashboards. Offers students an opportunity to use one or more software tools.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
Skills you will gain
- Business Case
- Presentation
- Data Analysis
- Health Informatics
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
"Client-Ready" Visuals
Refining Execution of Visualizations
Presenting Information
Dashboards
