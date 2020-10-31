RT
Jan 5, 2020
Very good, although I would suggest the Health Informatics as a starting course
SC
Jan 17, 2020
Excellent material and a great introduction to data analytics!
By Debopam R•
Oct 30, 2020
I had a lot of hope with this course but was sadly disappointed. The course content is all over the place and does not follow a structure or a flow. It talks about groupers in week 2, and talks on ETL in week 3, again brings risk stratification and some modelling concept in week 4 but linkages are missing.
My suggestion think how an analytics practitioner should follow a methodology and take him through the steps. It should start with SEMMA concept and take a practitioner through the steps like
S : what data is needed , concept and concept mapping, understand flow, input and output
E: explore : descriptive and visualizations
M: Modify: bring here concepts of grouper algorithms, risk adjustment
M : Talk here on predictive models, regressions, supervised and unsupervised learnings and risk stratification strategies
A: Talk about how you analyze output, how you train your learning set
Show with use causes scenarios of handling Fraud, Risk Adjustments and Risk Stratification.
By Rosetta T•
Jan 6, 2020
Very good, although I would suggest the Health Informatics as a starting course
By Silvio C•
Jan 18, 2020
Excellent material and a great introduction to data analytics!
By Abiodun A•
Jun 26, 2020
Very informative. Would have preferred more practical examples on data analysis
By JOEL B•
May 23, 2020
Thank you ...