ME
Mar 4, 2022
Really good! This is the best course I took on Coursera so far, the production quality is excellent, the quality of the content is also excellent, I enjoyed it very much and learned a lot.
MA
Nov 19, 2018
It's my pleasure to have this course. It help me to accelerate my potentiality to design a proposal with all the knowledge along the 4 weeks. Thanks very much for this opportunity.
By Bethi A•
Aug 20, 2019
How can peers review my assignment? So my certificate depends on them? What if no one reviews my assignment?
By Hamza H•
Feb 21, 2020
not what I was expecting to see as a market research analyst. I was expecting to see a hands on project. An experience where the tutor will be involving us to research something. An excel sheet where he explains calculations and interpret the data. How he gathers the data in real life experience. Most of this class is based on theory.
By Gilbert C•
Jan 24, 2019
This is a good overview of research design and research proposal writing that is useful for people with little knowledge of the research process. As a lecturer who already holds a PhD and teaches similar introductions at Honours, Masters and PhD level I should know.
However, the assessment is not well explained or aligned with the course content and the options in the assessment allow students to choose an easier path for the same marks. It also assumes a lot of extra knowledge not covered in the course about day-to-day business interactions, which may differ in various cultural contexts. It doesn't test students' knowledge of the course material so much as test their recognition of 'issues', which is fine if that's what you're looking for.
Note that instructors and mentors rarely respond to enquiries and you are entirely dependent on peer reviews to pass. This means that you are dependent on your peers not only to be fair and to be competent reviewers, it also means you are dependent on their timing so you cannot complete the course at your own pace.
By Naveen R•
Jan 6, 2020
This course gives an overview of what is Market research and the components involved in it.
By Maitreyee G•
Jul 30, 2020
The course content was good and informational. I learned many new things- especially MR terms I wasn't familiar with- about research proposal and about the market research process, in general. I would recommend this course to someone who is interested in market research and are at a beginners stage in this field.
However, I did not have a good experience with the peer review component of the course and I believe major changes need to be made to how this section functions, or even consider removing it if it can not be fixed. The idea was good in theory but it isn't working out on an online anonymous platform like this, where assignments and reviewers have no accountability.
By Krista P•
Nov 19, 2020
Content and flow is good. I like the different quizzes and assignments to ensure retention. I'm not a fan of the peer review as you final grade as it seems some don't take it very seriously. One submission I looked at was my paper word for word that someone had stolen...Makes me question the value of the course.
By Mahmoud A•
Nov 20, 2018
By Vanitha.N•
Aug 21, 2020
The course helped me to learn the real functioning of the research agency. I learnt a lot from the course. Such a wonderful course. The excellent professor explained very clearly.
By KARTHIKEYAN S D•
Jul 16, 2020
A well-designed step by step course to understand primary and secondary research and a professional RFP. Thanks, Professor, and the peers who reviewed my assignment.
By Muhammad A R•
Apr 27, 2019
The course was good but lacked practical examples or case studies. Good for beginners.
By Pierina A D•
Oct 24, 2018
I would like to see more assignments during the process not just quizzes.
By PPM P•
Apr 7, 2020
Thank you so much, sir. I am a beginner stage in proposal writing. It was really useful to me. Now I had a piece of knowledge about proposal writing.
By Kedar M D•
Mar 15, 2019
Very systematic and gives lot of insight into market Research in a step by step manner.
By Learner•
Jun 23, 2020
This course was really well developed and structured. I learned so much from it and have all of my notes saved so that I can refer back to the material when I get a job in market research. The questions within the videos were really helpful in solidifying the content to memory. I found the readings useful and interesting. The most helpful part of the course was the final assignment in week four. This assignment increased my abilities in developing a research proposal.
By Alena A•
Jun 22, 2020
Market research being an unchartered territory for me, I found the course really useful. The range of topics is well-thought, as well as the material chosen for the course. It’s an excellent introduction to market research. The final assignment is challenging, but I apprediated that I could immediately apply what I’d learned during the course in practice, which is important.
By harlequin d•
Jul 21, 2020
The quality and quantity are always the best with Coursera and teachers we find here. I was looking for a well-managed course for my understanding of the basics of market research. Bang on! I found Coursera and I learnt the best is an apt time. Not just this, Coursera funded my course, and I'll always be thankful for this. Looking forward to learning more :)
By David S•
Aug 25, 2020
I really loved participating in this course. The peer-graded assignment seemed tough at first, but after some encouragement and carefully reading what I needed to do, it was smooth sales afterwards. I highly encourage anyone EXTREMELY NEW to take this Market Research specialization and course
By John P D•
Jan 4, 2021
Fantastic Introduction to the Research Course, which was clear and well designed by the Instructor.
I liked the proposal writings, and the different explanations of all components very helpful.
Thanks to the Instructor of the Course.
John Paco
By Radoslav A•
May 3, 2019
I really enjoyed the course delivery. Everything was presented in a clear straightforward manner with plenty of examples. Professor Fong is a very experienced and knowledgable expert and it was a pleasure being taught by him. Cheers!
By Jasbir S C•
Apr 20, 2020
This is very nicely driven course. The submit and & review section is also very good. However, a little dissatisfied that this is only on initiating a research work. It is recommended that the complete course on research is created.
By Maïssa M•
Nov 26, 2020
I had no prior knowledge of this subject but I understood everything because it was well explained, the quizzes really helped me check my understanding, and the final project was a great way to apply what I've learned, Thank you!
By Arif V•
Jan 5, 2018
The initial stage of research is generally not given a lot of importance but in reality it lays the foundation of the activity ahead. This course gave a lot of practical examples along with a very well formed assignment.
By Malize E•
Mar 5, 2022
By Saad B A•
Dec 28, 2020
It's a very good way to learn writing abstract of market research and these skills are very useful in our professional life and future career.
By Saima L•
Jun 21, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and gain useful information to achieve my supper goal to become a market researcher. Thank for this opportunity.