This course focuses on the analysis and interpretation of data. The focus will be placed on data preparation and description and quantitative and qualitative data analysis. The course commences with a discussion of data preparation, scale internal consistency, appropriate data analysis and the Pearson correlation. We will look at statistics that can be used to investigate relationships and discuss statistics for investigating relationships with a focus on multiple regression. The course continues with a focus on logistic regression, exploratory factor analysis and the outcome of factor analysis. We are going to explore how to conduct an experiment and an observational study, as well as content analysis and the use of digital analytics in market research. The course ends with a consideration of digital analytics, with an emphasis on digital brand analysis, audience analysis, digital ecosystem analysis, Return on Investment (ROI), and the role of digital analytics in market research.
For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers and market researchers to enhance their knowledge of key methodologies.
Familiarise with data analysis and interpretation
Use qualitative and quantitative data analysis approaches
- Using qualitative and quantitative data analysis approaches
- Analyse and interpret data
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This week commences with a discussion of data preparation and scale internal consistency. We will then look at appropriate data analysis and the Pearson correlation. The week ends with a focus on statistics that can be used to investigate relationships.
Week 2
The week commences with a discussion of statistics for investigating relationships with a focus on multiple regression. The week continues with a focus on logistic regression and exploratory factor analysis. The week ends with a discussion of the outcome of factor analysis.
Week 3
The week commences with a discussion of how to conduct an experiment and an observational study. The week ends with an exploration of content analysis and the use of digital analytics in market research.
Week 4
This week explores digital analytics, with an emphasis on digital brand analysis, audience analysis, digital ecosystem analysis, Return on Investment (ROI), and the role of digital analytics in market research.
About the Market Research Specialization
The Market Research Specialisation focuses on the essentials of research and the research process. This Specialisation will teach you how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods, how to develop and manage a questionnaire development strategy, how to develop measurements, how to collect data and how to analyze and present them.
