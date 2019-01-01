Cómo empezar con Facebook Commerce Manager
Recorrerás la plataforma de Facebook Commerce Manager
Aprenderás a crear una tienda y un catálogo en Facebook Commerce Manager
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto se recorrerá la plataforma de administrador de ventas de Facebook, Facebook Commerce Manager, conociendo las distintas herramientas que este administrador nos ofrece.
No se requieren conocimientos previos
Administrador ventas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Conociendo Facebook commerce Manager
Agregando artículos a nuestro catálogo
Recorriendo el catálogo
Visualizando y publicando nuestra tienda
Creando anuncios
